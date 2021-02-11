Breaking News
Breaking: Lagos Island boils as NURTW rival groups clash in Obalende (VIDEO)

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out in the early hours on Thursday, at Obalende area of Lagos Island following violent clash betweens rival groups of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

According to sources, people were seen running in different directions for safety while several properties were said to have been destroyed. Scores of people were also said several people sustained injuries.

The clash, which is still ongoing, it was gathered started at about 8 am.

At press time, it could not be ascertained if there were causalities as well as the cause of the clash.

Meantime, residents and motorists have been urged to avoid the area for now pending the arrival of security personnel to restore sanity and safety.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

