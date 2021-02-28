Breaking News
Breaking: Jangebe schoolgirls released after 3 days in captivity

After spending three days in their abductors camp, kidnapped schoolgirls of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, Sunday were released.

Reports have it that they are currently in the palace of Emir of Anka waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital. How they were released is yet to be known, and whether ransom was paid before they were released was not made known to newsmen as at the time of filling this report.

Yesterday, the Niger State government announced the release of 38 people abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara in Rafi local government area of the state.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

