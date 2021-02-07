Breaking: Gunmen kidnap Taraba NLC Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Taraba state, Peter Jediel. He was said to have been picked at his home in Sunkani, headquarters of ArdoKola local government area of the state.

Younger brother of the Labour Chairman told newsmen that Jediel’s abductors stormed the house around 12.30 am Sunday morning.

He explained that the gunmen shot sporadically to instill fear before whisking him away.

He also confirmed that the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family of the comrade.

Vanguard News Nigeria

