Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Bandits kill father, son in Kaduna village

On 6:46 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BanditsBy Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits in the early hours of Saturday, invaded Baka village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, killing a father and his son.

While in the village, the bandits who shot sporadically and forcefully gained entry into the residence of one Dan’Azumi Musa, a farmer in the area, attempting to kidnap him and his son, Sanusi Dan’Azumi.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 19 in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru LGAs in Kaduna

Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,told journalists that “upon resisting the bandits, they were both shot dead. Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!