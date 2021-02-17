Breaking: Bandits attack government college in Niger, kill one student, abduct others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

At least one student is feared killed, and several others abducted after armed bandits attacked government college in Niger State.

The attack took place at the Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local government area of the state.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the College Staff Quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

According to Channels, a government source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the attack.

The attackers were reportedly dressed in the school uniform in what looked like a premeditated attack and the dead student was identified as Benjamin Doma.

According to the source, the attackers were said to have stormed Government Science College Kagara at about 2:00 am on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically. In the process, a student was killed while some others sustained gunshots.

Some staff of the College and their families were also abducted from their homes during the attack.

The source could not, however, give the number of persons abducted and those injured as at the time of filing the report.

Confirming the attack. Senator Shehu Sani tweeted, “Early hours of this morning, Armed bandits stormed the Government Science College Kagara Niger State, my alma mata, and abducted some students and staff family members. I just spoke to the principal. This is the clip of one of my past visit to the School.

Early hours of this morning, Armed bandits stormed the Government Science College Kagara Niger State,my alma mata,and abducted some students and staff family members.I just spoke to the principal.This is the clip of one of my past visit to the School. pic.twitter.com/fFUpRlFEpz — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 17, 2021



Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: