Borno: Zulum opens 5 health centres, begins Bama-Maiduguri highway, 2 more projects 

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday commissioned five healthcare centres in populated Maiduguri metropolis and flagged off the complete overhaul of the dilapidated Maiduguri-Bama highway, and another health centre.

Projects commissioned by the governor include four primary healthcare centres were opened along Baga road, Njimtilo, 777 housing estate, and Abujan Talakawa, all of which were started from scratch, and an overhauled infectious disease hospital along Kirikasamma road.

Zulum also commissioned a township road at Abuja-Sheraton community before laying the foundation for the construction of another 50-bed health centre in Wulari area of Maiduguri.

Governor Zulum said his administration aims to ensure that each of Borno’s 312 wards is provided with a primary healthcare centre in compliance with the standard of the World Health Organization.

More importantly, he noted, was the employment of hundreds of healthcare personnel already done by his administration, to make healthcare centres functional. The governor said all the numerous healthcare centres built in the central, southern and northern parts of the state, will be equipped with competent staff.

On Maiduguri-Bama road, the Zulum said the state was in talks with Alhaji Aliko Dangote to support in extending the road from Bama to Banki by the time the project reaches Bama from Maiduguri. He noted that connecting Banki will enhance trans-border trade and increase access to livelihood.

Zulum commended the quality of the commissioned projects executed by the state’s Ministry of Health and that of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement.

