Borno warns MDAs on spending out of budget provisions, approves N12 Billion offset pensions, gratuities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Government has warned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from spending out their budgetary provisions, as defaulters would definitely face the wrath of the Civil Service Law.

This is even as Governor Babagana Umara Zulum obtained a loan to upset payment of arrears to the tune of N12 billion to clear gratuities owed 4,862 retirees who left the state and local government civil service from 2013 to 2017.

Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Adamu Lawan dropped the warning at a ministerial press briefing which took place on Friday at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House, Maiduguri.

He said the 2021 Approved Budget, is on an accrual basis, tagged ‘ The People’s Budget of Recovery and Consolidation’, which stood at about N248.3 billion, as against N108.3 budgeted last year.

Also read:

Lawal explained that “of the N248.3 billion 2021 budget has Recurrent Expenditure of N69,131,252,000.00 and Capital Expenditure of N179,261,364,000.00, which represents 27.83% Recurrent Expenditure and 72.17% Capital Expenditure, with a budget of COVID – 19 Response at the total sum of about N23,966,744,000 budgeted for and expenditure of about 9.65% of the total budget.”

Lawal said, this year’s budget is essentially aimed at sustaining the noticeable gains of the developmental efforts in the last 20 months which revolves around the present administration’s policy thrust of good governance.

This budget he noted is based on the newly domesticated Borno State Chart of Account which is in compliance with the Federal Government National Chart of Accounts that is in line with the International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

The Commissioner further said, 2021 Budget is in line with the 2021 Implementation Plan of the State Development Plan (SDP) tagged “our Borno our success” launched last year.

This philosophy according to him informs the direction of government and approach to work with courage, judgment, integrity and dedication to ensure the state make a real difference in the lives of its people, rebuild infrastructure, revamp the economy, create jobs for the jobless, provide quality education and health services for the communities and stay in peace and tranquillity.

On unnecessary expenditures by MDAs, the Commissioner noticed with dismay that Ministries, Departments and Parastatals are not yet observing strictly to the laid down budgetary guidelines and procedures.

“Despite all efforts by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning to curtail indiscipline, some Government agencies went to incur expenditures that are not budgeted for.

“Miscalculation and misappropriation of public funds will no doubt distort the process of the budget.

“It is in light of the foregoing that the attention of all Accounting Officers is drawn to adhere and operate strictly in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.

“In addition, all request for funds either in form of a memo or otherwise must be covered by approved provisions and balance of the budget.” He warned.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: