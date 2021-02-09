Bolt facilitates online safety for Taxi-Hailing riders in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…Donates equipment to the Lagos Vehicle inspection service centre

In a bid to ensure the optimum safety for all riders in Nigeria, Bolt, the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Nigeria, recently donated office equipment to the Lagos State Ministry of Transport’s Vehicle Inspection Service Centre.

This donation is aimed at assisting the centre in the seamless adoption of the new ride-hailing regulations by the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, providing the necessary documentation for ride-hailing drivers in the State.

This new ride-hailing regulation seeks to address various safety concerns facing the online ride-hailing industry and to ensure effective accreditation processes for Drivers. Bolt, through its unwavering commitment to the safety of Nigerians, took the initiative to facilitate the adoption of the policy through this donation.

The office equipment was received by the Director of the Lagos Vehicle Inspection Service Centre, Engr Akin-George Fashola. He thanked Bolt and said “We are very grateful to the Bolt Team in Nigeria for helping us get more equipment at this time. This equipment will help provide efficient and swift service and enable us to serve the people of Nigeria better, especially as more people seek other opportunities and avenues to make a living for themselves.”

Bolt has previously invested in collateral and other equipment in improving the service offered in the respective communities of Nigeria. Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt Country Manager, said “As a leading ride-hailing platform in the country, we pride ourselves as a responsible partner to regulatory stakeholders in playing our part in the communities in which we operate.

Our support of the Vehicle Inspection Service Centre is a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to our public policy partners, a cornerstone of our very cordial relationship with our regulators. This donation also serves as an avenue to reiterate our commitment to the safety of all our customers, both existing and potential. We trust that the Director and his team will continue the excellent work that is synonymous with the Service.”

