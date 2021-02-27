Boko Haram’s landmine injures TCN staff woking on damaged facilities

Kindly Share This Story:

At least two staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) were severely injured when their vehicle ran on a landmine allegedly laid by Boko Haram terrorists at Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, setting off a huge blast.

PRNigeria gathered that the blast occurred when a team of engineers from the TCN and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) were on their way to some sites to work on damaged facilities and restore electricity in Maiduguri and environ.

The injured staff were evacuated to Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for medical attention.

A security source attributed the attack to leaked pictures on the activities of the TCN officials on social media towards the restoration of electricity in the affected areas of the state.

Incessant attacks on electricity facilities by the terrorists have disrupted the power supply to Maiduguri and some parts of the state in the last one month.

Meanwhile, the terrorist group have released bride and bridesmaids a few hours after their abduction along Maiduguri-Damaturu highways.

The bride’s entourage were travelling to Damaturu to meet the family of the groom after the wedding ceremony was conducted in Maiduguri on Friday.

Though some security operatives were dispatched to the area to rescue the kidnapped victims, PRNigeria gathered the Boko Haram terrorists after screening the mobile phones of the members of the wedding party released them and directed them to take a safer route.

The publisher of Neptune Prime, Mallam Hassan Gimba who is a friend to the family of the newly wedded couple confirmed the curious development.

Malam Gimba told PRNigeria that the bride, the bridesmaids, and the entire entourage were released without molestation or ransome payment.

He said they trekked to Mainok where they were picked up by the groom’s family and security personnel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: