Boko Haram kill four, snatch vehicles, loot foodstuff in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected members of Boko Haram sect armed with sophisticated weapons invaded Gur Community of Biu Local Government Area in Southern Borno Senatorial District, killing for residents after setting ablaze houses and shops.

Fleeing residents told our Correspondent that the insurgents infiltrated the hitherto peaceful community on Friday night and wrecked havoc without confrontation.

Gur is few kilometers away from Buratai, the home base of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen Yusuf Buratai and located north west of

Sources told our Correspondent that, apart from killing for residents, more than five vehicles and foodstuff were carted away by the attackers, even as he said normalcy has returned to the affected Gur community on Saturday morning.

“We loss four people during the Friday attack on our community. The insurgents also looted foodstuff after setting ablaze some houses and shops in Gur.

“We are calling on security agencies to please come to our rescue”. The Source stated.

All efforts to get confirmation from Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon proved abortive at press time, but a security operative who is not authorized to speak to the press confirmed the deadly attack in Gur village last Friday.

