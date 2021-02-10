Body of Nigerian who died in controversial circumstances in China arrives in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…NIDO chief urges FG, state government to assist family

By Victor Ajihromanus

The corpse of a Nigerian, Joseph Nwajueze, who died in questionable circumstances last year in China, has arrived in Lagos today.

Vanguard learned that the body of the deceased arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

The Cinese authorities were said to have released the body of the pastor after months of negotiation with the deceased’s immediate family represented by his wife and the Nigerian community in China.

Pastor Nwajueze had died from a fall while running away from Chinese security personnel.

His wife, Chinwe Nwajueze, on hearing of the death of her husband, had fainted, but she survived.

Nigerians living in China had protested the his death, but the tension was doused by the then president of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), China chapter, Mr Fetus Mbisiogu, who is now a board member of NIDO, China.

He had appealed to Nigerians not to take the law into their hands.

Mbisiogu advised them to remain calm while giving assurance that the Nigerian authorities were on top of the matter.

Meanwhile, Mbisiogu who was at the airport today alongside Mr. Izuchukwu Boniface Unachukwu, the brother of the deceased, called on the Federal Government and Anambra State to assist the family of the deceased.

He noted that since the wife and children would not return to China, government should assist the family in settling down in the country.

Continuing, he commended the Chinese government for ensuring the corpse was released to the family and flown to Nigeria.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Consulate in Guangzhou and Nigeria community in China for ensuring the resolution of the controversy that had trailed the death of Pastor Nwajueze.

According to him, “the release of the corpse is a product of the joint efforts of the Chinese authorities, Nigeria Consulate, and Nigerians in China. These efforts are appreciated. The wife and children would stay back in Nigeria after the burial. To this end, I am appealing to the federal government and Anambra State government where the deceased hailed from to support the family as they begin a new life in Nigeria. The wife and the four kids are in need of help as nothing is left for them to start life. ”

The late Pastor Nwajueze hailed from Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The wife and children of the deceased would arrive on February 12,2021.

