Body of missing man whisked away by hoodlums, recovered in Lagos beach

By Evelyn Usman

The bloated body of Wale Kalejaiye, the man that was reported to have been whisked away by hoodlums who attacked a team of policemen, last week, at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, was weekend recovered at the shore of a beach in Magbon Segun community within Ibeju Lekki.

Vanguard had reported last Wednesday that hoodlums numbering over 100 attacked policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Team , at Ibeju Lekki, in a bid to evade arrest.

The policemen stormed the area last Monday, to effect the arrest of some persons said to have refused to honour their invitation at the Force headquarters, Abuja, over an ongoing investigation bothering on land matter and threat to life.

Late Wale, who resided in Akodo community, was said to have led the policemen to Iwaju Oba Street, where some arrests were made. While moves to arrest others were still on, hoodlums said to have been armed with dangerous weapons, including guns , swooped on the operatives.

During the attack, the hoodlums reportedly descended on Wale and whisked him away, while the Police zoomed off.

Relatives tried reaching the missing him on his mobile to no avail, until Saturday, when news filtered round that his body had been recovered by policemen attached to Akodo Division.

A distraught relative of the deceased, Jalailu Alimi , who informed journalists of the recovered body , said it had been deposited in the morgue.

Alimi said “It is a very sad development. These people killed my brother for nothing .This is the most wicked thing I have seen in my life .We got a call from the Police at Akodo division early morning of Saturday , that they had recovered the corpse . After killing him, his assailants dumped the body in Magbon Segun Beach, Ibeju Lekki “.

Identities of those so far arrested in connection with the attack were given as Oluwo, Ayoku , Hassan and Agbaje.

Policemen at Akodo division confirmed the recovery of the body , adding that efforts were still on to arrest other fleeing suspects who were mentioned in the attack. They advised that other details on the matter should be channeled to the Police headquarters, Abuja, since the policemen who came to effect the arrest were from there.

