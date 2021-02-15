Blackmail: Prove your allegation or shut up, South-south forum warns online publisher

Kindly Share This Story:

A forum of professionals under the aegis of South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF) has warned a controversial publisher of an online medium to stop his blackmail against some leaders of the South-south extraction or face the consequence.

In a statement signed Monday by the Secretary of the forum, Dr Preye Johnson, asked the publisher to prove his recent allegation against the Minister of State for Petroleum Chief Timipre Sylva and the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Local Content Board Engr Simbi Wabote, or stay away from Nigeria permanently.

The medium recently accused the duo of the Minister and the Executive Secretary of bribe scandal in the choice of Saipem, an Italian company in Bonny NLNG Train 7 contract.

But responding to the allegation, SELF a group of professionals from the Niger Delta wondered why the publisher is always blackmailing appointees from the region, adding that people from other regions will rather embrace their own in government rather than tarnishing their images.

The group, however, called on Nigerians to throw such allegation, described as malicious into the dustbin, adding that the duo of Timipre Sylva and Simbi Wabote have not committed any wrongdoing in discharging their constitutional duties.

“We strongly condemn the allegation leveled by this medium and its sponsors, this is highly condemnable and viewed as a sponsored plot to instigate hate against the Minister and derail his concentrations. This is ridiculous and belittling.

“Nigerians should not believe this and throw it into the dust bin. It’s incumbent on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the positive drive of Minister and collaborate with him, towards the actualization of the onerous task at stake.”

The forum specifically asked the Publisher of the online medium to prove his allegation beyond blackmail, saying the publisher is afraid to return to Nigeria because of his shadow.

The forum said: “Although the publisher and his medium are criminally known for thriving in the business of blackmail, especially against the officeholders from the Niger Delta region. But this forum will, henceforth, resist this criminality by deploying all known instruments of law to fight the faces behind these tissues of lies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

