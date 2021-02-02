Bishop launches football club in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A football club called “Seat of God Football Club (SOG FC)” , has been introduced in Kaduna by the General Overseer of Seat of God Ministry, Bishop Tinuoye Idowu.

Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai on Tuesday ,expressed excitement over the new football club and commended the man of God.

Speaking at the unveiling and launching of the club, Governor El-rufai promised to support the newly founded football club to attain lofty heights.

Represented by the Director of sports in the State ministry of youth and sports, Ibrahim Yakubu ,the Governor said “it is our hope that with the establishment of this club, there will be a turn around in football and sports development in Kaduna State.”

“We will give you the necessary support and make the environment conducive for the club to excel.

“We urge other persons willing to invest in sports generally to follow suit as we unveil the Seat of God Football Club. Together we shall make Kaduna great again”. El-rufai said.

Bishop Idowu ,earlier in his remarks , said the football club was part of his contribution to sports development under the administration of Governor El-Rufai to make Kaduna great again.

He said although the football team was born through a church, it is non-religious, but open to all faiths and tongues.

” One does not need to be a money bag before venturing into football proprietorship, with God and determination, all things are possible,” he said.

He expressed belief and hope that soon, SOG FC will overtake international football clubs like Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal etc in world cup competition.”

“This on one hand, is a way of making our little contributions to compliment and key into the efforts of the State government under the leadership of our amiable and indefatigable governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, in making our dear State, Kaduna, great again.”

“Though this team is born via a church, it is non-religious, unbiased and without sentiment or favouritism. It is opened to all faiths, beliefs, races, nationalities and tongues.”

“The general belief and opinion of the people is that football proprietorship is exclusively reserved for money bags and billionaires, it is not always so, with God all things are possible and there is no goal too big to achieve for an individual with focus, good management and doggedness”.

Guest Speaker on the occasion, Alhaji Rasheed Adepoju called on youths in the country to take football and sports serious as means of livelihood devoid of falling into criminalities.

“Football fields, no matter how rough, have been places for centuries where fears and suspicions can be put aside.

“For the President of Seat of God football club that we are launching today, I urge you to train and motivate your players very well in order for them to concentrate on their performances, attract other potential footballers and impact on unity of the society.

“I want to recall vividly that in those good old days, little or no attention was paid to international football by Nigerians because our league was well funded and managed, and healthy competition among local clubs, as well as between international clubs was the order of the day.

“I am very sure, the Seat of God football club will become a household name if our league is strengthened to the admiration of lovers of the round leather.

“I want to appeal to the Federal government and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to pump enough funds to our local leagues in order to return those sweet enduring memory of footballing in the country.

“I want to thank the Kaduna State government under the able leadership of governor Nasir El-rufai for providing enabling environment for this occasion and the establishment of the Academy.

“I want to advise the President and members of Seat of God football club to obey the protocols of COVID-19 as enumerated by the Federal and State governments because a dead man does not play football. You must be alive to play football or do any other work in life,” he said.

