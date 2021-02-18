Bill for Prohibition of Casualisation of Employment passes second reading in Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

A bill for the prohibition of casualisation in all forms of employment in the private and public sector in the country got a boost on Thursday as it scaled second reading in the Senate.

The bill has thereafter referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Employment, Labour, and Productivity to report back in four weeks.

This was sequel to the consideration of the general principles of a bill sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure, PDP-Ondo Central during plenary.

The bill is titled “A Bill for an Act to provide for the prohibition of casualisation in all forms of employment in the private and public sector in Nigeria and for related matters”.

Casualisation is a working arrangement that was not permanent in nature and does not fall within the traditional standard employers employee relationships.

In his lead debate, Senator Akinyelure who noted that the bill was read for the first time on the floor of the red chamber on March 4, 2020, said that casualisation of Nigerian graduates in the labour market had become a subject of great concern.

He said, “This is as more workers continue to groan under the immoral strategy of cutting cost by employers rendering them inferior to their counterpart in other countries of the world.

“Statistics from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) shows that many workers in the telecommunications, oil, and gas sectors are engaged as casual labourers by employers of labour”.

He said that the objective of the bill was to impose a legal duty on employers of labour both in public and private sector establishments to concert casual employments to permanent status after three months of engagement.

In his contribution, Senator Smart Adeyemi, APC-Kogi West who that casualisation was an act of oppression and debasement of Nigerians, said, “It is just inexplicable to have some of our citizens been captured under this devilish and wicked system of employment.

“Let this bill be passed into law and stop the enslavement of our youth.”

In his remarks President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan who urged the relevant committee to give stakeholders equal opportunity to air their views during a public hearing on the bill, said, “As the bill has passed second reading, this gives the committee an avenue to consider various shades of view to be canvassed.

“We need employment for our youths and on the other hand, we don’t need casualisation.

“We need to strike a balance so that those who have to be employed on ad hoc basis don’t suffer too much but we will work towards ensuring pensionable employment for our people.”

Other bills that passed second reading in the upper chamber were “A Bill to establish the Federal University of Special Needs Education Oyo and a Bill for an Act to provide for the legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centres.

