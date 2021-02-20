Biliri crisis: Fulanis in Gombe allegedly mobilise to attack Tangale indigenes over leadership tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership crisis rocking Tangale community in Biliri Local Government of Gombe is fast taking an alarming shape as it’s alleged that the Fulanis are mobilising to launch an stack against the predominantly Christian community.

The candidate alleged to be imposed is a Muslim and claimed to be of Tangale lineage. I haven’t heard of any reports that he is Fulani.

Recall there were earier reports in the media on Friday that Tangale kingdom maybe taken over by the Fulanis.

The Fulanis as at Friday night had quietly relocated their wives from Tangale to keep them safe to alkegedly unleash mayhem in Tangale.

The youth and women had protested the alleged imposition of a Fulani after Dr Idris Maiyemba had polled 55votes in a selection carried out by the Tangale chiefdom.

Sources close to the Biliri citizens agitation movement against a minority opposition told newsmen that the state Governor claimed he had a choice to make out of the three selected.

His choice according to the source is most likely going to be the Fulani who has no claim to the throne.

This the source said may lead to an unnecessary bloodshed if not properly handled.

