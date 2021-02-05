Bello’s wife distributes working tools to women in Kogi

Kindly Share This Story:

***Tasks students on education priority

By Boluwaji Obahopo – LOKOJA

Wife of the Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello during the week commenced the distribution of working tools to women as vocational empowerment.

This is coming as the governor’s wife admonished pupils and students in the state to give priority to their educational pursuit, saying education still remains the panacea to development.

Mrs. Bello stated this during another round of her “Back To School’ program, where she distributed free educational materials to students and pupils.

Rashida said the gesture was in line with her believe in education, urging the students not to boggle the opportunity giving to them to learn.

She said learning will stimulate their intellect and thinking faculties, stressing that sustainable growth and development can only be achieved through adequate and continuous pursuit of knowledge.

She decried the negligence of students towards learning, which she avered had negatively impacted on Nigeria development process.

“I’m doing this today because I know the value of education. These educational materials will help to bring relief and convinience to your educational pursuit.

“I therefore urge you to be of best behaviour. Place priority to your education, help your parent after school, and avoid all social vices.”

The wife of the governor urged them further not to give room for frivolities or engage in social vices, rather, they should engage in activities capable of sharpening their intelligence and reasoning.

She said she will continue to contribute her quota towards giving supports to quality education in the state.

She also urged parent and teachers to ensure that aside the academic learning, students and pupils are well looked after, as they represent the future leader.

Speaking in one of the school visited, headmaster of LGEA primary school, Rahama, Okehi council area, Mr, Momoh Sabi Jimoh expressed happiness for the gesture, saying the first lady’s efforts has complemented her husband’s thematic blueprints on education.

She said the educational materials are a great contribution to the promotion of education in Kogi State, urging the first lady not to relent in doing more.

Speaking at the empowerment ceremony in Okene, headquarters of Kogi Central Senatorial district, Mrs. Bello said she will continue to champion economic empowerment of women in the state.

She said the empowerment program which is coming just a day after her ‘Back to School’ program for school children in the state was to complement her husband’s efforts and ensuring self sufficiency for women folks.

She said she had mapped out schemes that will ensured social awareness, medical outreach services and other intervention activities to alleviate the sufferings of people in the state.

According to her, those projects are earmarked to beneficiaries devoid of religion or political affiliation, stressing that she will not compromise her drive to put smiles on the faces of women in the state.

“The distribution of these empowerment tools and intervention items is aimed at helping out those who ordinarily could not afford to purchase their vocational equipments. I hope and urge beneficiaries to make good use of what is being distributed today in order to become self sufficient.

She said with these, women in the state could become contributors to home resources without necessarily leaving the burden of home sustainance to their husband alone.

Items distributed includes; 33 industrial Machines each, 28 Dryer and hair washing basins each, 7 knitting machine, three woven loom and threads, amidst others.

