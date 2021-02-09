Kindly Share This Story:

By Aliyu Dangida

Hundreds of beggars have besieged the residence of Jigawa state governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar at his country home town in Babura, broke covid-19 protocols and demanded for walfare.

Governor Badaru was in Babura to revalidate his APC membership for the ongoing nationwide registration exercise, the destitutes and beggars were seen in their hundreds without facemask, waiting for the usual walfare given to them whenever the governor visits home.

Badaru Abubakar arrived the town accompanied by his deputy, Alhaji Umar Namadi, Acting chairman and caretaker of the party (APC), Alhaji Muhammed Umar Dikkuma, chairman Jigawa state APC membership registration and validation Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji and members of the state house of Assembly and members of the state executive council.

It was further gathered that the duo have waited for over 7 consecutive hours to see the governor, on his arrival they waved and hailed him, Badaru was extremely happy, and smiling and entered the house with his guest.

Trouble started when they lost their patience waiting outside and in return nothing comes as expected in return instead they faced security threat who prevented them from gaining access to the residence.

They refused to leave and take over the compound entrance and force the security to enter inside and locked all entrance of the governor’s resident.

One of the destitutes, Malamai Larai Hamisu said they were at the governor’s residence to seek for his assistance as they are financially handicapped due to abject poverty bedeviling the community, added that they were harassed and abused by security personnel attached to the gate of the residence.

Her words:- We want lodge our complain to the governor on the ravaging poverty other social vices attributed to economic hardship, couple with untold hardship faced by the less privileged which include they cannot afford three square meals per day”.

Earlier speaking at the venue of the exercise, governor Badaru called on APC supporters to come out enmass and register with the party in their respective polling wards.

According to the governor, the exercise is free for all members and other interested individuals wishing to join the party, stressed that the exercise will be a continuous for the party nationwide.

Vanguard News Nigeria

