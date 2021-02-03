Be wary of Fury, Oboh warns Joshua

Kindly Share This Story:

Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said that the forthcoming blockbuster unification fight between the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be difficult to predict the winner.

Speaking on the big fight which is likely to come up the middle of this year, Oboh said, “if Anthony Joshua fails to stop Tyson Fury in the early rounds, Fury will knock him out.”

Oboh who was also the WBA International boxing champion made it clear that “whether boxing fans like it or not, one of the prized fighters must add another defeat to his boxing record. We must not forget both fighters have just one blemish each in their careers.

“Both fighters are world champions and very hard punchers and both British and that makes it more interesting.”

Oboh, who holds dual citizenship as both Nigerian and British said, “this will be the most difficult fight for any pundit to predict. As for me, my mind is for Joshua while my head is for Fury, while my whole body is for England because the UK is making history again.”

Note, this will be the biggest pay per view fight ever among two British boxers in the history of the UK boxing. It will even surpass Lenox Lewis vs Frank Bruno big showdown over two decades ago. Believe it or not England remains the winner because both fighters are her citizens.”

Talk about the huge financial reward both fighters will take home, win or lose, plus the money the British government will make from the fight then one would safely conclude that England will be the winner, says the ex-boxing champion.

