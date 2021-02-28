BBNaija Dorathy launches lingerie line, says priority is making busty women look good

Kindly Share This Story:

BBNaija Dorathy Bachor has stepped up the ladder as an entrepreneur as she launches a lingerie line named MFC Lingerie.

MFC Lingeria, according to the reality TV star, was born out of the need to cater for the full chested beautiful women.

In collaboration with a team that is passionate about disrupting and redefining the lingerie market with its affordable price and wide-ranging lingerie categories, MFC Lingerie is a brand that focuses on designing lingerie fit to flatter the curvy woman leaving her confident, comfortable and chic.

“My priority is making full chested women look and feel good. I want to provide the one-stop marketplace for full chested women to find all their lingerie needs,” she said.

“This first collection is an everyday basic, my girls need bras to move around. We will come to you with other categories and provocative designs shortly, she added.

