Bayern Munich stunned by Eintracht Frankfurt in spite of Lewandowski’s season 26th

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Amin Younes scored a superb goal and helped to create another as his team beat Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday.

The win helped them to stay on course for a UEFA Champions League spot.

Bayern Munich remain on 49 points, with second-placed RB Leipzig, who have 44 points, in action at Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt are level on 42 points with VfL Wolfsburg, who are third and won 3-0 at Arminia Bielefeld on Friday.

Former Germany international Younes, on loan from Napoli, helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the first goal after 12 minutes as Eintracht Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.

With Germany coach Joachim Loew watching in the stands ahead of international matches in March, Younes who won the last of five Germany caps in 2017 was impressive.

He thundered in a shot from the edge of the penalty box in the 31st minute, after taking on the entire Bayern Munich defence.

“That was Younes’s best performance of the season,” Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Huetter said. “In the first half, he was world-class.”

The Bavarians, who won their sixth title in less than nine months with their FIFA Club World Cup triumph last week in Qatar, looked anything but fresh.

“We should not forget that we have had whirlwind weeks recently,” said Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, whose team take on Lazio in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 next week.

“Eintracht Frankfurt did it really well in the first half with enormous speed and they put us under pressure. We did it better in the second half and we want to build on that performance.”

Bayern Munich were missing several players, including injured Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry, as well as Thomas Mueller and Benjamin Pavard to COVID-19 infections.

But they upped the tempo considerably after the break.

They cut the deficit with Robert Lewandowski’s 26th goal of the campaign in the 53rd minute after good early work from Leroy Sane.

But Eintracht Frankfurt, playing without injured top striker Andre Silva, hung on for their fifth straight league win.

Borussia Moenchengladbach’s European aspirations suffered a big blow with a 2-1 loss at Mainz 05 after Kevin Stoeger’s 86th-minute winner saw them drop to eighth place on 33 points.

It has been a difficult week for Gladbach after coach Marco Rose announced he would join Borussia Dortmund next season. (Reuters/NAN)

