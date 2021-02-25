Bandits on treetop kill policeman, injure 3 others in Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

Bandits have devised a new strategy of attacking their unsuspecting victims in Niger State as a gang of Gunmen reportedly attacked and killed a Police Inspector from the top of a tree and injured three other policemen.

It was gathered that the policemen drafted to protect travellers along Minna-Suleja road were attacked Tuesday evening at Kaffinkoro junction on the busy highway.

The policemen were said to be standing patrolling the highway when the bandits pumped bullets on them from the top of a tree, leaving the Inspector dead and injuring three others.

The name of the deceased Inspector, who has since been buried according to Islamic rites, was given as Mohammed Mohammed, while the injured policemen were rushed to the IBB Specialist hospital, Minna by good Samaritans.

An uncle of the diseased Inspector and former Speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Ndanusa Hassan, confirmed that the deceased was buried yesterday.

Tension as bandits invade Lapai community

It was also gathered that a middle-aged man was abducted while two others sustained injuries when armed men raided Ebbo communities in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness said the over 10 armed men that invaded the community, Tuesday night, shot sporadically to scare the residents and succeeded in abducting a sales boy of a popular mobile telephone shop while two others were injured during the invasion.

It was gathered that the target of the gunmen was the owner of the shop, one Malam Abu Magaji, who was said to have retired home, but his sales boy, Sule Isah, was abducted.

