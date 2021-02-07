Bandits kill 19 in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru LGAs in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

….Attack Kajuru village again on Sunday

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed from security agencies, the killing of 19 citizens in Birnin Gwari and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Sunday the citizens were killed by armed bandits at Kutemeshi village in Birnin Gwari and Kujeni village in Kajuru, where several others were left with bullet wounds.

He said the attacks occurred on Saturday.

“In Kutemeshi village of Birnin Gwari LGA, the following citizens were killed:

Malan Sani Barume,Yahaya Bello

Amadu Dan Korau,Samaila Niga

Jamilu Haruna,Lawal Majiya

Dan Malam Rabo,Dauda Kafinta

Hassan Mai Makani,Bashir Haruna

Lawal Ali, Mu’azu Haruna,Mai Unguwa Sa’adu and Harisu Bako .’

“Some shops were also looted with valuable items carted away. Some of the injured have been moved to a neighbouring state closer to Kutemeshi for urgent medical attention, while others are in transit to an orthopaedic hospital in Kaduna.”

“So far, only the 14 corpses have been recovered from Kutemeshi. The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on any emerging developments. ”

“In Kujeni village of Kajuru LGA, the attackers burnt several houses, storehouses with foodstuff, warehouses loaded with building materials and a Church. The following citizens were killed: Bulus Jatau, Hanatu Emmanuel Bitrus Tuna , Yohanna Mika and Monday Ayuba .”

“Those injured include Bulus Sambayi and Godwin Yakubu.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been monitoring the security situation at the locations since Saturday morning, expressed sadness over the attacks.”

“The Governor who condoled families that lost their loved ones offered prayers for the repose of their souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.”

“He further directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently provide relief materials to the affected communities.”

The government and security agencies are following up on a reported attack on Sunday morning around Kikwari village of Kajuru LGA, and will also provide an update as soon as feedback is received.

