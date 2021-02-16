Azman Air aircraft landing incident forces closure of Lagos airport runway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Azman Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325 Tuesday evening had a tyre burst after landing on runway 18 R of Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Though no life was lost in the incident, but the mishap has forced Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, to close the runway for flight operations.

Confirming the closure of the runway yesterday night, Mrs Herrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said: ” Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby announces a temporary closure of Runway 18R/36L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.”

“The closure is due to a landing incident involving a Boeing 737 Azman Air aircraft with registration 5N SYS, and flight number ZQ2325. The aircraft had a tyre burst after landing on this runway.”

“All passengers and crew on board the aircraft were safely evacuated at 1908 hours, and officials of FAAN Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, AIB and NAHCO are already working to ensure the aircraft is towed out of the runway, so as to restore normalcy, ” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

