Ayade cautions valentine revellers over violation of curfew

By Emma Una

GOVERNOR Ben Ayade of Cross River State has warned Valentine’s Day revelers to observe the 10.00pm to 6.00am curfew in state to avoid running foul of the law.

In a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Chief Press Secretary, Christian Ita, the governor stated that , “Cross River state government wishes to remind fun seekers and fun lovers in the state, that as they join the rest of the world in celebrating St. Valentine’s Day, the 10pm- 6am curfew imposed in the state for security reasons is still very much in force”.

The statement adds that while wishing people of the state happy Valentine’s Day, government calls for voluntary compliance in order to consolidate on the huge gains it has made so far in securing lives and property of the people.

“Additionally, government implores Cross Riverians and everyone in the state to adhere fully to the COVID-19 protocols while they celebrate

“It should be noted that security personnel will be out on the streets to enforce both the curfew and observance of Covid-19 protocol” The statement concluded

