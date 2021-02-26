Attempted arrest: ‘Focus on Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen, leave Sunday Igboho alone’, Nigerians warn

Kindly Share This Story:

Source: Opinion Nigeria

By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the attempted arrest of the Yoruba Freedom Fighter Sunday Adeyemo aka ” Sunday Igboho” by combined security operatives along the Lagos Ibadan expressway today (Friday), Nigerians have stormed the social media to condemn the alleged attack.

Reports have it that, Sunday Igboho was on his way to Lagos to visit Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a Yoruba leader and an elder stateman when a joint team of soldiers, Department of State Services, DSS and policemen attempted to arrest him for undisclosed reason.

Reacting, a Facebook user who goes by the name Okechukwu Eze emphatically stated that the Federal Government should have rather channeled its energy on Boko Haram and other criminals threatening the peace of Nigerians instead of focusing on the freedom fighter.

“They (FG) should have channeled their strength to bandits, Bokoharam, Fulani herdsmen and leave that man (Sunday Igboho) alone,” he commented.

Below are other reactions Vanguard gathered from Facebook;

@Endurance Ameh Uroko: “What is even wrong with this country self. People who killed, negotiate with bandits are working freely while innocent Nigerian who is speaking on behalf of his people is now being threatened to be arrested by the federal government.”

@Murtala Adeklassic Abdulazeez “#Misplaced priority! It’s a pity for someone that carried an elephant on his head to be killing ants with his leg. Which one is more important? #Arrest the bandits and insecurity in the North first.”

@Bright Aigbokhae: “Anyone that speaks up in the south they are quick to arrest; Shekau is still walking freely, causing havoc on a daily basis even before this government came on board and nothing has been done to arrest him.”

@Atanaru Ogoro: “Gumi is the criminal that should be arrested and not Sunday Igboho who’s protecting his people from incessant attacks.”

@Yusuf Omole Alao: “And those Yoruba leaders won’t say anything now… until Yoruba start their stuff again… Shey they said Sunday Igboho is the one that kidnapped those 300+ Zamfara school girls ni (pidgin English) or this Buhari and Garba Shehu and IGP and every Northern elder can’t reason again.”

@Alabi Adewale Michael: “What an administration. A pitiable state of the Nation. You are only heightening the already heated agitations.”

@Aghama Amadasun: “Has the Federal Government via DSS, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force invited and interrogated the leadership of the political wing of fulani herdsmen parading as terrorists (bandits) and their spiritual leader Sheikh Gumi? Not until those named above have been invited and interrogated by security agencies, any attempt to arrest Igboho is tantamount to saying that Sunday Igboho is of a less important ethnicity of Yoruba and nothing else. Indeed, PMB’s Regime is the government of the fulanis, by the fulanis and for the fulanis only from all its dealings and doings.”

@Seriki Olaoluwa: “Don’t push youth to the wall… if buhari and his elites arrest Sunday, they may see repeat of Endsars… this generation are not fools.”

@Franco Chiadikobi Confidence: “What kind of country uses state power and tax payers’ money to protect & reward TERRORISTS, while arresting those who dare speak against TERRORISM?”

