ATTACK ON POLICE: Kidnappers kill 4 officers in Calabar

Police rescue kidnapped victims, recover rustled cows, stolen vehicle in ZamfaraBy Emma Una

RESIDENTS of Akai Effa, a suburb of Calabar are now deserting  the area after four bodies of slain  policemen were discovered early this morning in the area.

The police team, according to a source,  acting on intelligence  went to the area to  accost some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers around midnight   but were gunned down by the suspected kidnappers.

When Vanguard visited the area, the bodies of the policemen had been removed but everywhere looked desolate as most residents had left while some  simply locked their apartments for fear of police revenge.

“How could they have come at such time of the night to accost armed kidnappers without putting on bullet proof vests and informing police units around the area”. Ita, a resident of the area told Vanguard.

He said a burst of gunshots were heard between 12.00 and 1.00 am “All of a sudden we heard loud gunshots and after some time everywhere went quiet’.

He said the kidnappers may have been tipped off on the coming of the team and mounted an ambush to attack the policemen.

Ms Irene Ugbo, the Cross River Police spokesman refused to answer calls on her GSM line.

