Attack on Imo police station, CP evacuates injured officers

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Police officers who sustained various degrees of injury from the attacks by hoodlums at the Umulowo police division in Obowo local government area of Imo state have been moved from a local clinic in Obowo to Owerri.

In a statement to newsmen by the Imo Police command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the injured officers were moved from local clinic to Owerri, for proper medical attention by the Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, when he visited the affected station.

He said: “On the 5th February 2021, at about 6:30 pm a large number of hoodlums whose number cannot be ascertained yet, attacked the Divisional Police hqrs, Obowo, but was engaged and successfully repelled by the operatives of the Division.

“Sadly two Police officers lost their lives in the process, and three others sustained various degree of injuries.

“In view of the above, The Commissioner of Police, Imo state CP NASIRU MOHAMMED has ordered the Commands QUICK INTERVENTION TEAM (QUIT) and other tactical teams to jointly commence an investigation into the incident with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”

“Also the CP visited the station for “on the spot assessment and evaluation” of the incident. The CP also used the opportunity to visit the injured officers and immediately evacuated the officers from the local Clinic to Owerri, for proper medical attention and treatment.

“The CP was accompanied by the commands medical Officer, Commander QUIT, as well other tactical Commanders of the command,” PPRO concluded.

