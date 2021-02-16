At 61, Elrufai is exemplary leader and mentor – Uba Sani

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has described Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Elrufai as “exemplary, inspirational leader, dependable ally and mentor” on the occasion of the governor’s 61st birthday.

In a birthday message on his verified Tweeter handle, the lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions ,said Elrufai was a blessing not only to Kaduna State but to Nigeria as a whole.

He explained that the governor has “given new meaning to governance and service in Kaduna State”.

The lawmaker stated that at 61 years, Elrufai “is already setting unassailable standards in our dear State”, adding “he is the true embodiment of selfless service”.

“As we congratulate the inimitable Governor Elrufai on this milestone, it is our fervent wish that he will not rest on his laurels but will redouble his efforts to achieve his goal of making Kaduna State a model of development,” he said.

“We pray Allah continues to give strength to the innovative and dynamic governor He blessed our State with,” he added.

