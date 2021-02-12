Association of Women in Town Planning hold inaugural meeting in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

The Association of Women in Town Planning, Lagos State Wing, recently held its inaugural meeting at The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Lagos.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the Interim Committee of the association, Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Gertrude Adenekan, advised members to let sisterly love permeate, adding: “We have to let sisterly love permeate. We have to be thoughtful, value, and appreciate and care for one another. We have to be friends in spite of our differences. We should complement each other.

“It is known that the warmth of friendship can stop stress even in the most intense moments, it decreases the chance of cardiac arrest or stroke. It can also look younger than our real age. Let us trust one another, let us not hate someone because they tell the truth, bruise our ego or because they do things differently. Whenever we are called upon to serve, let us do so in love, promptly and with a good sense of responsibility. Let us react to issues and be bold to express our opinions. Let’s not sit on the fence. Let us work together for our general spiritual and physical well-being and the progress of our profession.”

She said the idea of setting up a Women’s Group of Town Planners was first mooted by Mrs C. K. George in the mid 1990s, “in hindsight, I was naively against it. I didn’t see any difference between females and males in professional life. Maybe because I had then never suffered discrimination in the Lagos State Civil Service where I worked.

As the years went by, I have accepted that there’s a great need for women to come together to discuss issues relating to their sexuality with respect to their professional life. It is to the glory of God that this day has come to be and it is marvellous in our eyes.

We have agreed to come together as Women Town Planners. How do we forge ahead and succeed? How do we ensure that our coming together is not only to display only our beauty and sense of fashion? How do we get along? How do we exhibit our seriousness to positively contribute to the progress of our profession? We will elect an Executive to run our affairs. How do we interact at such a level that will ensure this? What do we do to get the best among us who will be humbly Dedicated and willing to run our affairs?

We need to accept that we are a variety of humans created by God all different in shapes and sizes, family backgrounds, talents and treasures very different in character. We need to realise that each one of us is a piece of a jigsaw puzzle. When completed, we become a comprehensible, beautiful piece.

In her key note address, the Gueat Speaker, Mrs Tinuke Olaoye, who spoke on the topic, “Strength of Leadership,” said leadership does not require position of post, adding that everyone has the capacity to be a leader.

She said: “If you are the chairman or chief executive of any organisation that gives you the extra ground to display your leadeship skill. It starts from believing in yourself. Every member of this association has a role to play, you don’t have to be the chairperson, secretary of member of executive committee before u can showcase your leader skill. No position is too small. We are all leaders and how we comport ourselves with or without position or title is extremely important.”

She named three qualities of a good leader to include character, competence and commitment, saying “they are all important in being a good leader.

On his part, National President of Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, NITP, Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, said: “Women group in a very strong group and any civilisation that does not understand their importance is likely to be backward. The reason is that women have the natural penchant to communicate what they have to the young ones. They have a penchant for guiding and nurturing which men have not paid much to it. So, it is my pleasure tobe here and hoping this association will be a very formidable force in a few years to come.”

