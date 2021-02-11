Associating President Buhari with killer herdsmen a disservice to Nigeria – Northern Christian youths

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Christian Youth Forum (NCYF) has frowned at some section of Nigerians linking President Muhammadu Buhari with killer herdsmen in parts of the country.

The group said those behind this are ignorant and are out to heat the polity unnecessarily with their despicable diatribe.

According to the group, this is the handiwork of enemies of Nigeria that are desirous of an ethnoreligious war by casting aspersion on the image of President Buhari.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Secretary-General, Rev. Josiah Adam, said from all interactions, President Buhari is leading with the fear of God.

Rev Adam noted that the president is not head of a religious or ethnic group but the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and this much he has exhibited in his actions and inactions since he assumed office.

The group, however, advised “those at the forefront of this dishonourable campaign to discontinue forthwith and seek forgiveness from Nigerians for attempting to promote religious tension in the country”.

It noted that instead, they should preoccupy their minds on how to extend support to the Buhari administration in delivering the dividends of democracy at this critical point of the country’s existence.

