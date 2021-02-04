Aregbesola/Oyetola rift: Osun APC scribe accuses Oyetola’s men of blocking his chieftaincy conferment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

The rift between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola seems to be degenerating as a loyalist of the Minister of Interior, who is also Caretaker Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State; Alhaji Rasak Salinsile accused Oyetola’s men of pressuring the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi not to confer chieftaincy title on him.

Salinsile noted that contrary to claims by a serving Commissioner in the state that the conferment of chieftaincy title was stopped due to Oluwo’s discretion, he said three serving Commissioners threatened Oba Akanbi to ensure that the honourary title was not conferred on him.

Addressing a press conference at his Osogbo residence last Monday, the APC Caretaker Secretary said though there was no rift in the party, the actions of the commissioners are capable of fueling one.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Adeleke Adebayo had, in a viral video, recorded at a public function claimed that “the Oluwo, through his discretion, wanted to confer an honorary title on someone and has also decided to cancel the event. The state government has nothing to do with Oluwo’s decision.”

However, Salinsile insisted that the monarch was forced to cancel the event due to pressure from some cabinet members in the state.

His words: “Surprisingly on January 4, 2021, Oluwo summoned me to his palace. When I got there, he asked me: ‘What was the issue between me and Oyetola?’ I told him that nothing at all other than we are from the same party and I am the Secretary of the party, APC.

“Oluwo then told me that he was briefed by CP Olawale Olokode that he should not confer honorary chieftaincy title on me based on some security reports and that three commissioners from the state were at his palace to ensure that he was not made the Otun Oluwo.

“I went to see Chief Bisi Akande over the matter and he promised to see the Governor because he (governor) was not in Nigeria at that time. I also inquired from the CP and the State Director of DSS over the acclaimed security report that negates my installation, but they both debunked any report. Yet, the Oluwo insisted that the three commissioners that came to meet him threatened him that there would be repercussions for him and Iwo town if he installed me as a chief.”

Oluwo was compelled by any govt official—Spokesperson

Rising to the defense of the Oluwo, his spokesperson, Mr. Alli Ibraheem, said the monarch was not compelled by any government officials to cancel the event but Oluwo was law-abiding as a court injunction restrained him from honouring Salinsile with the title.

Ibraheem said: “No commissioner compelled the king not to install him (Salinsile). There was a court order restraining us not to install him and we can’t disrespect our court. Commissioners don’t have any business with Iwo chiefs.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: