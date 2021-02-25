Appolus Chu felicitates with Galadiman Garin Sokoto on 16th coronation anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Oneh-Eh Nchia X and Egbere Emere Okori Of Eleme Kingdom, Rivers State, Dr. Appolus Chu, has congratulated the Galadiman Garin Sokoto XVI, HRH, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi, on his 10thanniversary on the throne.

“On behalf of my people of Okori and Nchia in Eleme Kingdom of Rivers State, I heartily felicitate with you on your 10th anniversary as Galadiman Garin Sokoto and Councillor to the Sultanate,” Egbere Emere Okori of Eleme Kingdom stated in facilitation letter made available to the media.

While wishing the Galadiman Garin Sokoto XVI, many more years of invaluable service to mankind, Chu said: “I have no doubt that your counsel and advice to the Sultan and the government of Sokoto State have been instrumental to the safety, health and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians and nationals of diverse ethnic and religious persuasions living and doing business in Sokoto. Of particular reference is the role you played in the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year by publicly calling on the people and residents of Sokoto to observe necessary safety measures and take the threat of the virus seriously.”

Chu prayed God to continue to sustain him with the wisdom, courage and strength of character to go on with his good work for the Caliphate, Sokoto State, Nigeria and humanity at large.

The 16th Galadiman Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Attahiru Galadanchi, has continued to receive accolades and felicitations as he marks his 10th year on the prestigious and revered throne of his forefathers.

Alhaji Galadanchi, a senior councillor of the Sultanate Council of Sokoto, was turbaned as the 16th Galariman Garin Sokoto on the 21st of February, 2011, sequel to his appointment by the then Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Kindly Share This Story: