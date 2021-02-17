APC will eat PDP for breakfast if Fani-Kayode leaves, Tanko replies Fayose

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Chairman of the PDP Revival Group, Mallam Tanko Ibrahim has berated the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose over comments that If Femi Fani-Kayode leaves the PDP, he will become politically dead.

Mallam Tanko Ibrahim said this a statement made available to Vanguard on Tuesday.

Recall that Vanguard had reported that Gov Fayose stated that he is 100 per cent sure Fani-Kayode is not leaving the PDP, that if he eventually leaves he would be politically dead as a frontline Nigerian.

Reacting however to the statement, Tanko, a northern chieftain of PDP, said Gov Fayose missed the mark on Fani-Kayode status as PDP leader.

“Governor Fayose has lost touch with prevailing realities in the party, how can you say Fani-Kayode will be dead politically if he leaves the PDP? Fani-Kayode had been a thorn in the flesh of the ruling party since the Buhari government came to power in 2015.

“If FFK leaves PDP it is PDP that will die politically and not FFK. He is the strength and spirit behind PDP.”

“He is the one that keeps everyone in the country that is opposed to Buhari going with his fighting spirit. Without FFK, APC will eat PDP for breakfast.” Mallam Tanko said.

Mallam Tanko also condemns a statement credited to the Ekiti ex-Governor, when he said Fani-Kayode is not a day-to-day politician.

Tanko said, ” How can you say someone who led a successful presidential campaign is not a politician, he has been in politics since 1990, he grew up in politics, it is absurd to say such against a person of Chief Fani-Kayode” he stated.

