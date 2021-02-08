APC tasks security agencies to investigate killing of its ward chairman in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged security agencies to investigate the alleged killing of Mr Tersoo Ahu, its Gboko South Ward Chairman, by hoodlums on Sunday in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Mr James Ornguga, the state APC Publicity Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday that APC was a peaceful party.

Ornguga said that the party strongly condenmed the killing which took place at the APC membership registration/revalidation training center for ward and polling units officers.

He said the deceased and other party supporters were attacked while they were engaged in the training ahead of the membership registration/ revalidation exercise.

“We strongly condenmed the killing of our ward chairman. APC is a very peaceful party and we don’t believe in violence.

“So wherever this is coming from, the party frowns at it. We call on the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book,” he said.

The police command in Benue had earlier confirmed the killing of Ahu by hoodlums at the training centre.

