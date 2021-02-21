APC targets to register 1m members in Abia — Emenike

Kindly Share This Story:

An APC chieftain in Abia, Chief Ikechi Emenike, says the party is targeting to register one million members in the state in the party’s on-going registration and revalidation exercise.

He said at Umuahia at a meeting/sensitisation of party chieftains from the 184 wards and 17 local government areas of the state that party leaders should aim at the target by mobilising people to register as APC members.

The APC chieftain said it would be difficult to claim that APC was strong in Abia if it could not register up to one million members.

“If you love APC, this is the time to demonstrate it; this is the time for people to work for the party and not for individuals.

“We are here to encourage members to revalidate their membership and also to encourage others, including their relations, friends and even members of other parties to come over to the APC,’’ he said.

He added that the APC had a good number of quality people, adding that those who missed the voter registration should take advantage of the current exercise to register.

Emenike expressed optimism that the APC would produce the next Abia governor in 2023.

“APC will win in 2023. God has ordained it and this will be done neatly, peacefully and overwhelmingly. The party’s victory starts now,’’ he stressed.

The former governorship candidate debunked speculations that he would contest the 2023 gubernatorial seat.

“I have not told anybody that I want to run for governorship in 2023. I am 64 years old now and will be 66 years old in 2023, but things must be done right.

“We are all working in God’s vineyard. If God says I should run for local government or be a messenger in Abuja, I will not say no. Let God’s will be done,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the leader of the APC Registration and Revalidation Committee for Abia, Amb. Bala Mairiga, said the exercise was designed to further strengthen the party ahead of 2023.

He said that APC remained the biggest and largest political party in Africa and that the exercise was to make its size more intimidating.

“This can only be achieved with your assistance. We are here to engage everybody.

“You should register everybody without discrimination, including interested members of opposition parties

“We want to flush out PDP in 2023 and bring in APC,’’ he stressed.

A factional Chairman of APC in Abia, Chief Enyinnaya Harbour, also said that “this is the time for APC to take over the state.

“This is the time for us to change the narrative and we are not joking.

“By the time you finish your assignment, you will know that APC has the numbers,’’ Harbour said.

He described the report from the exercise so far as encouraging and commended the committee for its good work.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: