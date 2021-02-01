APC stalwart mourns Okowa’s father, Delta lawmaker

Kindly Share This Story:

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, has described the death of the Majority Leader, Delta state House of Assembly, Tim Kome Owhefere(Isoko North), as both shocking and devastating to him.

Similarly, he conveyed his condolences to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okorie Okowa, who passed away at the age of 88.

Commenting on the death or the lawmaker, Onowakpo, the former Chairman of Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, said he was yet to recover from the psychological trauma of Ewhefere’s passage because they have come a long way together as close friends and political associates.

According to him, “I and the late Ewhofere had been friends for such a very long time and we have been through a lot as political associates, especially when it comes to grassroots politicking in Isokoland, where be both came from and learned the rope about the political structures of our area.

“Ewhofere was an astute politician, a grassroots man to the core and a team player any day, anytime.

“What distinguished him mostly is his passion for the growth and development of Isoko nation and this he was committed to all through his stay in the state Assembly.

“I pray God to grant his gentle soul eternal rest and give the family left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Also in a brief condolences message to the governor, the APC stalwart, urged Governor Okowa, his immediate family and the good people of Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area, to take solace in the fact that late Pa Arthur Okowa, lived a glorious life worthy of emulation by all.

Onowakpo, a former State Coordinator of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for Delta, Edo and Rivers States, said the exemplary life of Pa Arthur Okowa can be seen in the discipline and forthrightness he inculcated in his children and those close to him.

He noted that these attributes can be attested to in the quality of life and character of Governor Okowa, “who had displayed a very rare leadership discipline and commitment to service of God and humanity.”

While stating that “it is our prayer to be able to live to bury our aged parents,” Onowakpo,

also former Chairman of Isoko South Council area, prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and also give the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

The business and financial administrator, further admonished the good people of Owa-Alero to console themselves with the fact that God was able to raise from among them a man who was able to fulfill destiny by raising a son who is a blessing not just to the community but the entire state.

