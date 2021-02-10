APC registration: We won’t tolerate inflation of figures in Anambra – Tukur

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – THE chairman of membership registration and revalidation for the All Progressive Congress in Anambra State, Mr. Bello Tukur has warned that those planning to inflate figures in the register or induce members of the committee would have themselves to blame.

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise in Anambra State, Tukur assured the people that members of the committee would be transparent and solicited the cooperation of the party members and stakeholders.

Tukur said: “There is no room for any form of manipulation. This exercise excludes those tendencies. If someone thinks he can inflate the figures and get them into the register, such a person is making a serious mistake.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: UI bans accommodation of students on campus

“Even the party leader in the state, Senator Chris Ngige has said it. If such a thing happens, it will be rejected. There won’t be duplication, proxy registration or over inflation. You have to be physically present to be registered.

“Whoever that is planning to influence the committee through financial inducement would loose both his intentions and his money.

“The challenge of inadequate funding has also been taken care of. The members have pledged to give the exercise the desired support.

“Before we left Abuja, the rumour we heard was as if Anambra is boiling. Some even said the registration had commenced. Some said we won’t meet anybody on arrival, or a crowd that would be opposed to the exercise.

“But the people are all united to do the needful. You can see how they have mobilized themselves and are very calm and coordinated.

“The exercise is crucial to the party, and the state in particular in view of the forthcoming November election. They need to come together to really fight to take over the government.

“If they are not united, they should forget about winning any election. But if they’re united, they’ll succeed in picking a good person that will carry the party’s flag.”

Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, expressed satisfaction over the committee’s preparedness for the exercise, as well as the cordial working relationship existing between it and party members.

He assured the committee members of a transparent exercise which, according to him, was intended to grow the party for future elections.

“The committee is here to train members of the registration supervisory committee so they can be equipped to train those at the ward and polling levels.

“This is the foundation, hence we must capture every single one. The strength of the committee depends on your support. A good number of registered members will guarantee large support base.

“There are supervisory committees at every level to monitor the exercise. Make sure you register those who are physically present. Don’t manufacture numbers.

“The party has got the best cooperation from the committee to ensure smooth exercise. They’ve shown every good intentions. Let’s reciprocate by giving them the support.

“We’ve also ordered for extra four vehicles, which will be launched immediately to ensure a seemless registration exercise,” Ejidike said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: