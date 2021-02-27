APC registration: Ward leaders threaten suspension as Oyegun, health minister register

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ward 2 Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State have threatened to suspend former National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire over allegation that they worked against the party in the September 2020 governorship election.

The two-party leaders have revalidated their membership of the party and in their separate interviews said the party was well-positioned for the future.

Odigie-Oyegun in his comment said: “We want to know who is APC so that as we move forward everybody who registers during this period would be reconfirmed, dedicated and passionate members of the APC.”

On his part Ehanire expressed confidence in the revalidation exercise, saying: “Chief Oyegun and myself are members of the merger committee that brought the APC to life when the negotiation took place to join three political parties we were there. We were there at the inception at the birth of APC.

Reacting to the revalidation of the duo’s membership of the party, Johnson Osemwegie Elamah, Legal Adviser of the party in Oredo Local Government Area said: “I don’t see those two people as APC members. They were members of the APC before they betrayed the party.

“They were members of the APC and voted for the PDP during the governorship poll, ( in the state on September 19, 2020). What I will advice them to do is for them to come and declare officially that they’re coming back to us because they have already left for PDP.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun contributed to the problem in the APC today. He pretended to be with APC yet he was fighting the party. He promised to bring everybody together as he was a father of all.

“But when APC governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, went to him he refused to receive him. Rather, when Godwin Obaseki paid a similar visit to him he welcomed him with both arms.

“We are suspending both Chief Odigie-Oyegun and Dr. Ehanire from the APC through the ward executives. They’re already working on it. They’re no longer members of the APC. What have they contributed to the party? Let them tell us.

On revalidation, Elemah said it was invalid as the registered members’ list for ward 2 unit 2 which was supposed to capture Chief Oyegun was in the possession of the unit head, Evelyn Iyamu, who was faraway in Iyekogba where she was registering party members who couldn’t come into the metropolis to do the exercise.

“Where did Oyegun get the register from? The register was at Iyekogba. I just brought the unit head back from there. Oyegun registered in unit 1 which is against the party’s instruction that everybody should go to their various units to register.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

