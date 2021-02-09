APC registration: Plot to rig 2023 election ― Senator Anyanwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial district, Tuesday alleged that the ongoing revalidation/registration exercise of new members by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the country, was a plot to rig the 2023 general elections for their party.

Anyanwu who spoke to newsmen in Owerri said he was reacting to the report that the APC, plans to register 100 million Nigerians during the exercise.

Senator Anyanwu said that the APC, planned to hack into the BVN of Nigerians to boost their membership drive.

According to Anyanwu, “APC used deceit to cease power in 2015, and i want to add that her latest macabre dance and political rhetorics to register 100 million Nigerians into her fold was a game plan to rig the 2023 elections in order to afflict the country with another pandemic

“APC Governors have directed Traditional Rulers and community leaders to compile names of their people and submit same to the party’s Secretariat across the country. This is in a bid to boost their party’s membership drive through hook and crook.

“Nigerians should not listen to them, and their deceitful antics to rob them off peace and tranquillity. It is on the record that APC has not won any election since 2015, but still struggling to be relevant having seen that Nigerians are no longer taking her seriously.”

It was Anyanwu’s view that, “It is laughable for the party and her leaders to dream of winning future elections by fraudulently hacking into their BVN to boost membership.

“APC has deceived us for too long, and Nigerians should reject any entreaties from her leaders to supply their names, voters’ card or other relevant information. All these antics were meant to take over their BVN in view of 2023 elections.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: