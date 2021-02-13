APC REGISTRATION: Blueprint publisher, Alh Mohammed Idris Malagi registers at polling unit

Kindly Share This Story:

…CALLS FOR ACTIVE PARTICIPATION IN POLITICS

Chairman/CEO Blueprint Newspapers Limited, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, has registered at his polling unit in Malagi, Gbako Local Government Area of Niger State on Friday.

Alhaji Idris Malagi who applauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise at his polling unit called all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state to go out enmasse to pick or revalidate their membership cards in their various units across the nook and crannies of the state.

“I am delighted with conduct of the registration exercise. It is an indication of the determination of both existing and prospective members’ desire to grow the party and deepen democracy in Niger State.”

“I call on all members and those who want to join to go to their various polling units in the state to register. ”

The publisher, who is also Chairman Bifocal Group and WeFM, Abuja, said he was following the footsteps of President Muhammadu Buhari and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello and other party leaders in and outside the state, who have registered at their polling

units in Daura, Kontagora and other places across the nook and crannies of the country. He urged peaceful conduct of the exercise.

The Chairman Bifocal Group called on all Niger State to be active participants and not passive onlookers in the affairs of Niger State and Nigeria.

“It is important that as Nigeria continues to deepen her democracy, we must all join hands to grow democracy and build our communities, state and country by being active participants instead of passive onlookers.”

He commended the stakeholders for peaceful conduct of the exercise adding that progress cannot be achieved in atmosphere of rancor and violence.

“I urge you all to ensure that the exercise is peaceful. Nothing works in an atmosphere of rancor and violence.”

He also commended President Buhari, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, national and state executives of the party for ensuring smooth conduct of the exercise.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sani Bello for providing level playing grounds for all existing and prospective members to exercise their right to register freely without any hindrance.”

He advised the poeple to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocol and to also support government developmental policies and programmes.

Alhaji Idris Malagi thanked all those who accompanied him for the exercise.

Accompanied by APC stalwarts, associates, friends and supporters, the Chairman later moved to his Malagi residence. He later observed his Juma’at prayers at Malagi Central Mosque.

Some of the APC stakeholders who accompanied him include Senator Ibrahim Musa, Hon. Marafa Ahmed Guni, member representing Chanchaga Local Government Area at the Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Ibrahim Lalalo, Chairman Chanchaga Local Government Area and Niger State ALGON Chairman, Hon Mudi Mohammed Suleja, Hon Yusuf Shuaibu Mami, former member, Niger State House Assembly, Alhaji Lawal Abbas (Former Commissioner, Solid Mineral), Niger State, Alhaji Lawal Madangyan (Representing Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Idris Garba (JAGABAN KONTAGORA), Mohammed Tanko Alhaji ,Alhaji Shehu Jibo and Hajiya Huraira Mohammed (Zone ‘C’ MALAGI WOMEN SUPPORT GROUP).

Also on the entourage were Hon John Tama, former Chairman Gbako Local Government, Hon Mohammed Mamagi, Hon Abraham Umar, Bar Mohammed Malagi , Alhaji Abubakar Ndajiya, Mallam Mohammed Kashi, Hon Ndagba Kowogi, Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye , Bar Bala Marka, Alh Aliyu Takuma, Alh Alhassan Kpakiko, Hon Isa Wake Member, Alh Ndakoworogi Edotsu, Mr Theo Mamman , Hajiya Aisha Lemu, Hajiya Aisha Lolo, Hon Ramatu Doko among others.

