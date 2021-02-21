APC mourns Air Force personnel involved in military aircraft crash

Kindly Share This Story:



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is deeply saddened by the fatal crash of a military aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i, at Basa village near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The party said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of APC’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in Abuja, while reacting to the development.

APC said the unfortunate and fatal plane crash brought to fore the tireless work, sacrifices and hazards faced by armed forces and other security services in their daily efforts to keep the country safe.

“As directed by the Chief of Air Staff, we are confident of a quick and thorough investigation into the plane crash,” the party said.

It condoled with the Nigerian Air Force, particularly the families, loved ones and colleagues of the seven Air Force personnel that lost their lives in the crash following a reported engine failure.

The party prayed for the peaceful rest of the souls of those who died in the crash.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all seven passengers on board the aircraft died in the ill fated crash.

Kindly Share This Story: