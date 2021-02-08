APC membership registration: Millions of Nigerians waiting to join APC – Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

As the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC commence the membership registration, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said millions of nigerians were waiting to join the party.

This was as he called on them to do so with the opportunity avail them by the party with the ongoing APC membership registration.

Ganduje stated this when he visited his polling unit in Ganduje Cikin Gari ward in Dawakin Tofa area to revalidate his APC membership registration.

The Governor said the persons were convinced with the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government hence their resolve to join the party.

He also wooed women and youths to troop out enmasse to register with the party in the ongoing exercise.

According to him, “From 2014, a lot of achievement recorded under President Muhammadu Buhari, Kano State government and others has made a lot of people from other parties to join APC. So it is an opportunity for the Millions that joined the party to register.

“There are youths whose age are below the age to register with any political party in 2014. But they have come of age now, Millions of them have shown interest to join the APC. It is an opportunity for them to register.

“Similarly, let me use this opportunity to call on women to troop out enmasse to go and register. Women during election troop out enmasse and voted larger than men. So we are throwing it open to them that we want more women participation. And the women leader has assured me that the women will dominate the membership registration. Therefore, we are looking forward to that,” Ganduje said.

The Governor also said it set up a special committees where lawmakers at National and State Assemblies, LG Chairmen, Councillors and women leaders were automatic leaders in their various polling units to ensure effective registration exercise.

“Kano is expected to produce the largest membership in the country, so we calling on all to go back to their polling units in order to register their membership. Those with old membership since 2014 are also to go and revalidate their membership,” Ganduje stated.

The party committee chairman in the State, Kabiru Ibrahim Matazu, said that exercise would be done at the unit level of the wards and expected to be conducted within a period two weeks.

