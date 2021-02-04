APC membership registration meant to strengthen party, says Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Yobe state Governor and Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni, has restated the commitment of the party to reconciling aggrieved members through the registration and revalidation of its membership.

Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed said the party has through the caretaker committee succeeded in building new confidence among its members and reassuring them of new hope in the party.

“Our focus is to strengthen the party through a bottom-up approach and to carry everyone on board, while those aggrieved have happily rejoined APC just as new ones have joined the party.

“The Caretaker Committee has reconciled many aggrieved members and factions across the country including the Zamfara state factions among others and bringing in prominent politicians into APC including Mr David Umahi the serving governor of Ebonyi state with more coming”, Buni stated.

Also read:

The governor dismissed claims that APC was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 presidency on its platform saying 2023 is not on its agenda for now.

“It is diversionary to start discussing 2023 elections now. We have a sitting president, Muhammadu Buhari, who is less than two years in the office of his second term, we are concentrating on the success of his administration.”

He explained that the visit by some governors to former president Jonathan “was solely to felicitate with him on his birthday anniversary, no more, no less and this was done to honour him as a former leader after all, in spite of the political differences, President Buhari had on some occasions delegated him on regional assignments.”

The Chairman of the caretaker Committee, also said the membership registration and revalidation exercise was a constitutional provision which is part of the strategic measures taken by the committee to give existing and new members a sense of belonging.

“Since the initial exercise in 2014, the party has not registered new members nor update the personal information of our existing members as provided for by the constitution.”

“The registration exercise gives our new members a sense of belonging and the existing members will update their information while those who left the party will have their names removed from the party register,” he said.

Governor Buni said the registration and revalidation exercise would assist the party to generate a valid, accurate and up to date data on party membership to enhance and support its planning process.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: