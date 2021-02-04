APC Govs, Victor Attah, NGE mourn Tony Momoh

Kindly Share This Story:

…Hail his sacrificial leadership, nationalism, dogged fight for justice

By Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi

GOVERNORS elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, have expressed deep sadness over the demise of Elder statesman, Prince Tony Momoh, describing his death as a huge loss to the nation, APC and the media profession in Nigeria.

Momoh’s sacrifices led to APC’s formation – APC Govs

Specifically, APC governors described Momoh as a leader, who made personal sacrifices, which led to the formation of the ruling party, in 2013.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, PGF, and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said the governors received the news of Prince Tony Momoh’s death with heavy hearts but gratitude to God for a life well blessed and spent.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, All Progressives Congress, all leaders and members of the party will continue to celebrate his inspiring leadership, vision and belief in the unity of Nigerian progressive politicians being the foundation for Nigeria’s political transformation. As a former CPC national chairman, he was able to demonstrate that the determining factor for any successful leader is sacrifice. Together with the leaders of all our legacy parties, Chief Bisi Akande and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, he was able to inspire all of us to make all the sacrifices required to make the emergence of APC in 2013 possible.

“As a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he will always be remembered for his passionate campaigns for national unity and peaceful coexistence. His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian progressive community, the media and all patriots.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Prince Tony Momoh, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind”, the statement added.

He was a dogged fighter for justice — Attah

In a message to Prince Tony Momoh’s family, Obong Attah said he ‘’received with shock and sadness the news of the translation of Prince Tony Momoh, the former Minister of Information and a dogged fighter for justice.’’

He continued: It was only on Sunday, January 31, 2021 that I read the patriotic submission of late Prince Tony Momoh about the need to restructure our country to avert total disintegration of our dear Fatherland.

‘’Those of us who share his beliefs have noted his position that Nigeria cannot go on like this and we will do everything within our power, in his honour to bring a change.

May the Almighty God grant his family, the Otaru of Auchi and Nigerians the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in perpetual peace.’’

Prince Momoh gave his all to the service of his beloved country — NGE

On its part, the NGE, in a joint statement by its President, Mustapha Isah, and General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe, said the Nigerian Guild of Editors has once again been thrown into mourning over the passing of the veteran journalist and consummate administrator, who was a fellow of the guild.

The statement read: ‘’He died at his residence in Abuja on Monday February I, 2021, at the age of 81.

”Prince Momoh’s death is coming less than one week after the Guild lost one of its Fellows, a former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Mr. Ben Egbuna, mni, to the cold hands of death.

‘’Prince Momoh, also a Fellow of the Guild, was a lawyer, politician, author and a former Minister of Information and Culture (1986–1990), during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida. He was Chairman of the African Conference of Information Ministers from 1988 to 1990.

‘’He was also the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, one of the parties which merged to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress.

‘’A bibliotherapist, Prince Momoh was a journalist per excellence, who served Nigeria creditably in several capacities.

‘’Prince Momoh started his journalism career as a Sub-Editor at the Daily Times of Nigeria in October 1962, rising steadily through the ranks to become Editor and later Deputy General Manager of the media conglomerate.

‘’Prince Momoh is a recipient of many honours, including fellowships of the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

‘’Undoubtedly, Prince Momoh was a distinguished elder statesman, a patriot and a nationalist of the first order. He will be greatly missed by the Guild, the entire Nigerian media industry and the country at large.

‘’The body of Editors joins the royal family of Auchi Kingdom and the government and people of Edo State to mourn Prince Tony Momoh, a quintessential Nigerian, who gave his all to the service of his beloved country. May his soul rest in perfect peace.’’

