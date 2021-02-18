APC governorship aspirant promises to replicate family’s philanthropic gesture in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

A leading contender for the ticket of All progressives Congress, APC, in the forthcoming November 2021 governorship election in Anambra State Hon Azuka Okwusa has said that the way the Okwuosa’s as a family are not looking back in their philanthropic gestures of helping the less privileged in society, is the same way he will not look back in developing and taking Anambra State to the next level if elected governor of the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of four newly completed road projects by Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, His Grace, the Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Hon Okwuosa, an engineer who represented his brother, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, also an engineer, who constructed the long stretch road that joined the Cathedral with the Bishops court, said that the road project was a way to partner with the church and their own contribution to the growth the church.

Hon. Okwuosa who was a former Commissioner for Works, in the state and the Director of Engineer Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, said that his brother has not looked back in his philanthropic gestures of helping the less privileged in society, and he will do the same in building the state to the admiration of everyone.

He explained that the Engineer Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, has been engaged in training and equipping the unemployed with skill acquisition and funding, adding that the foundation is also involved in assisting in the provision of a healthcare delivery system.

The Okwuosa’s as a family has not looked back in their philanthropic gestures to the people of the state, and that is what I want to replicate as governor of Anambra State if elected as governor in Anambra 2021 gubernatorial election.

“Engineer Emeka Okwuosa has not looked back in his philanthropic gestures in helping the less privileged in society, and he sponsored the construction of the road as his contribution to the development of the church.

The roads completed and commissioned at All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, were Diocesan Secretariat road named Archbishop Henry Ndukuba drive; Cathedral main entrance road, named after Bishop Alphonsus Onyeabor; Cathedral entrance road, Awka road Onitsha axis, named Archbishop J.A. Onyemelukwe drive, the Bishop that completed the building of All Saints Cathedral Onitsha and the road that links the Cathedral with the Bishops court named Engineer Sir Emeka Okwuosa’s drive, sponsored and constructed by him.

The Primate also commissioned a new Secretariat built by the Diocese on the Niger, which he described as ‘Jesus workshop’ and appreciated the Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, for his developmental stride in the Diocese and All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha in particular.

