APC commences rancour-free membership registration in Bauchi

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state on Tuesday flagged off registration exercise for old and new members of the party.

Chairman of the registration committee, Abdul’aziz Bello during the flag off of the rancour-free registration exercise that took place in Bauchi, explained that the registration is opened for all members who are interested in joining/continuing with the party.

While promising that the exercise would be hitch-free, Bello assured that the party would provide level playing ground for all members.

Also speaking, the Bauchi state APC chairman Uba Nana who commended the national leadership of the party for initiating the registration said it would give all Nigerians opportunity to be members of the party.

Nana pointed out that only registered members would be allowed to vote and be voted for in the party, adding that the party congresses would be conducted soon.

Vanguard reports that so far, the exercise in the state has not witnessed any form of rancour among the party leaders and members.

Vanguard News Nigeria

