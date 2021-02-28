APC chieftain urges security agencies to end kidnappings of children

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Tijjani Tumsah, a former Interim National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged security agencies to deplore all the required resources to put an end to kidnapping of innocent children for ransom.

Tumsah, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, expressed shock and sadness over the Friday abduction of hundreds of schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara.

The APC chieftain said it was disturbing that the incident happened at a time that the Zamfara Government was pursuing peace deal with repentant bandits.

He said the recurring incidence of school abductions and killings by bandits call for a multi-pronged approach to ending the insecurity ravaging the country.

He demanded immediate and safe release of the schoolgirls and those involved in the act should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The kidnapping of school children in their dormitories will, no doubt, negatively affect learning as no meaningful academic activities can take place in an unsecure environment.

“Attacks on schools may also discourage some parents from sending their kids to school and the consequence of having a generation without proper education can be best imagined than experienced,” he said.

The APC chieftain, therefore, urged government at all levels to ensure that academic institutions are well secured to prevent attacks.

