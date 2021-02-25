Apapa Port Operations: Electronic call-up system will address gridlock — Hadiza Bala-Usman, NPA boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sherifat Lawal

The Managing Director of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has said that Apapa gridlock will end with the introduction of the electronic call-up system in port operations.

She said this in an interview on Channels TV monitored by Vanguard, where she added that the new policy, set to take effect from this Saturday, will move Apapa ports operations to a digital format.

According to Bala-Usman, “The electronic call-up is key as you are aware that anything electronic seeks to remove human intervention.”

She said the creation of truck parks is vital to the new electronic call-up system, noting that “we have eight truck parks that have been approved by Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and the Lagos State Government.”

She further stated that the electronic call-up system will address the issue of extortion in the truck parks.

The NPA boss added: “It takes away the idea that an officer, be it LASTMA, Police or ports security will give authority to go into the port, which may give room for extortion.

“All trucks that intend to assess the ports both for drop-offs and pick-ups have to do it from the approved truck parks.

“Cargo must also be ready for collection before trucks begin their journey; that proposed sanity should help in tackling the Apapa gridlock.”

