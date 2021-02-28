Any man that loves you will never hide ― Mandy Ujunwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Busty Nollywood actress, Ujunwa Mandy Obi is as desirable as any woman could be in terms of frontal endowment. But if you are looking for a secret relationship you may be on the wrong page with the ebony bombshell of lusciousness from Nnewi, Anambra State.

In a recent post on Instagram, she expressed her opinion about secret relationships.

She writes, “ A secret relationship is a fraud. Any man that loves you will never hide you, my sister.

One of the respondents to the post is a colleague of hers in the mammary section, known on Instagram as @Noradosh and she was quick to give the younger Mandy her own piece of mind.

“And a public relationship ain’t good either my sister” she had said.

Mandy was a makeup artist before becoming an actress and her first movie was an Igbo movie “Obi Ngbawa” in 2016. She has featured in movies like Angry Mother, Odida Kingdom, The Little Prince, and some Igbo movies like Ajondu, Onye-Nna, Dimona etc.

